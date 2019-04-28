Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will declare the SSLC result on Monday, April 29. Students can check the result via mobile phone, Know here!

Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2019: The Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 Result 2019 is all set to be declared tomorrow, April 29, 2019 on the official website. Students who have appeared for the examination this year can check their examination scores by visiting the official website of TNDGE – tnresults.nic.in. Apart from the website, candidates can also check their result on their mobile phones. The Board had conducted the TN Class 10 examination 2019 from 14 March -29 March, 2019.

How to check the Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2019?

Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board – tnresults.nic.in

Click on the result link on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the necessary admit card details such as roll number

Submit the details and wait for the page to load

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Apart from the official website, the students can also log on to the following websites to download the result – dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. The students can also download the TN Class 10 Results 2019 via Mobile phone from a new smartphone application called TN SSC result. The TN result application is available for both android and ios phones.

Candidates must note that due to heavy traffic on the website the students might face difficulties in accessing their TN Class 10 results. In that case, they can check the other third-party websites as mentioned above or have patience and keep trying through the official website. Meanwhile, 9 lakh students had reportedly appeared in the last year’s TN SSLC examination, out of which around 8 lakh students cleared.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App