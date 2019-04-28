Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Board will declare the TN Class 10 exam results on its official website tomorrow. Candidates can check the websites to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 given below.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Board 10th results are set to be declared at 9:30 AM tomorrow, April 29, 2019. Students can check out the results on websites like tnresults.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com to download the Tamil Nadu Exam Results 2019. According to reports, this year a total of 10 lakh students in Tamil Nadu had appeared in the Class 10th state board exams.

The TN Board Matric examination 2019 was conducted by the board from March 14 till March 29, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the board examination this year must check the instructions to check the results on the official website of the board and follow the links given below for updates regarding the board results.

How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 through the official websites?

• Visit the official website of the Tamil Nath Board as mentioned above

• On the homepage, students need to click on the link that reads “TN Class 10th results 2019”

• On clicking, the students will be taken to a new window

• Here, enter the details of the TN Class 10 exam 2019 admit cards and proceed

• Submit the details and wait for the page to download

• The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 will appear on the computer screen

• Download and take a print out for future correspondence

Here are the direct links of the websites to download the results

1. http://tnresults.nic.in/

2. http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm

3. http://www.examresults.net/

The students will also get the results in the form of SMS alert on their mobile numbers registered in their respective schools.

Last year, a total of 10, 01,140 students had appeared in the Class 10th examination in Tamil Nadu. Over 94 per cent of students cleared the examination.

