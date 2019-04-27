Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2019: The SSLC or Class 10 examination result will be released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate Government Examination (TNDGE) on Monday, 29 April. Students who have appeared for the examination this year can download the result on the official website of TNDGE - dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Directorate Government Examination (TNDGE) will be releasing the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result on April 29, 2019, according to the notification released on its official website. Students who have appeared in the SSLC 2019 examination can download the result by visiting the official website of TNDGE – dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in as soon as it is published on the website.

Students must keep their hall ticket number handy in order to check their TN SSLC examination result on the website. The Board has announced the result release date much before the declaration of the result on its official website – tnresults.nic.in. Students can download the TN SSLC result with the help of the instructions given below for their convenience.

How to download the Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2019?

Step 1: visit the official website of TNDGE- tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Tap on the link saying download result.

Step 3: you will be re-directed to a new window.

Step 4: Candidate needs to enter their registration number and roll number.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print for future use.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) had declared the TN SSLC Result on May 23. According to the reports, 9,50,397 students had appeared for the SSLC examination last year out of which 8,97,945 had cleared the SSLC examination. Last year the overall passing percentage for SSLC examination was 94.5% and reportedly, girls outshone the boys. This year it is expected that passing percentage for SSLC examination will be increased. The exact time of the TN SSLC 2019 result will be announced shortly and candidates are advised to keep an eye on the Tamil Nadu board website. Candidates must also note that they might face difficulty in accessing the Board results due to the heavy traffic on the declaration day. In that case, can also visit other websites to check the SSLC result- such as dge.tn.gov.in and examresults.net.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App