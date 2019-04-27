Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2019 to be released on April 29, here's where to check: Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results will be declared on April 29, 2019, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) notified. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result of Class 10 on the official website @ results.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2019 to be released on April 29, here’s where to check: Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results will be declared on April 29, 2019, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) notified. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result of Class 10 on the official website @ tnresults.nic.in. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 13 to March 27 and the timings for the same was 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

The websites to check the Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2019:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dgel.tn.nic.in

manabadi.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

The TN SSLC has already announced the results of HSC on April 19, 2019. 8 lakh students had written the examination this year. Last year, Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) had released the result of High School on May 23 and the overall pass percentage for the same was 94.5%.

How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN SSLC @ tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: A homepage will open, click on the link named ‘download TN SSLC Result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: Your results will be open on the screen

Step 7: Download your result for future reference

Reports said the applicant must obtain at least 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical examination. The overall pass percentage was 94.50 per cent, which is expected to increase this year.

About TN SSLC:

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) is a certificate after qualified the class 10th board exam which is conducted by Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). This exam is conducted each and every year by TNDGE in many states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

