The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has released the rank list for admissions into the Veterinary courses of academic session 2018-19 on the official website of the University. The candidates who had qualified in the entrance examination can check their ranks by logging into the main website at tanuvas.tn.nic.in.

According to reports, the Tanuvas vice-chancellor Dr C Balachandran has revealed that the Counselling for the TANUVAS admissions is expected to start in the fourth week of July. This will also be the last academic year for giving admissions to veterinary courses based on the Class XII marks.

It has been learned that from the next academic session onwards, admissions for the veterinary courses will be done through NEET entrance examinations. Moreover, reports say that 11,948 students are set to attend the counselling for admissions into the courses. The University has 94 seats in food, poultry and dairy technology.

It has been reported that the cut-offs for admissions into the open category will be lower than that of the previous year. 15% of its total seats will be allocated to the Veterinary Council of India while 5% seats will be allocated to those who had pursued vocational courses.

Steps to check and download TANUVAS Rank List 2018

Log on to the official website of TANUVAS, tanuvas.tn.nic.in Search for the link that read, “Rank List-UG Admn 2018-19” and cliock on the same Candidates will be directed to a different window Now click on the desired link on the page under special categories/Academic or vocational Candidates will again be directed to a pdf Now, download the same and check your rank

To check the provisional rank list 2018, candidates can click here: http://www.tanuvas.tn.nic.in/UGRank/ranklist/BVSc_Aca.pdf

