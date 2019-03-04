Tamil Nadu teacher recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education Service has invited the applications for the post of computer instructor on the official website, trb.tb.nic.in. The eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same on the official website till March 20, 2019.

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Upper age limit for candidates is 57 years as on July 1, 2019

Educational qualification: The candidates should either be a postgraduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks. He/she can be the B.Ed degree or a PG degree with 50 per cent marks in BA-BEd, Bsc-BEd holder. The candidates should be a master’s degree in engineering such as MTech or MCA with a B.Ed degree can also apply.

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Register with all the personal details

Step 3: Use the registration number to log-in

Step 4: Fill the form, upload the images

Step 5: Duly make the payment

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Fee

The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For candidates belonging to reserved category, the fee is Rs 250.

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Salary

The candidates will get remuneration between Rs 36,900 – Rs 1,16,600 per month

