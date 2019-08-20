Tamil Nadu TET paper 1 2019 results out: The results for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 1 examination 2019 have been announced by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB). Candidates can check their result by visiting trb.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu TET paper 1 2019 results out: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the results for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 1 examination 2019 on August 20, Tuesday, 2019. All the candidates who applied and appeared for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 1 examination 2019 can check their result by visiting the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB), trb.tn.nic.in. The Board has stated that individual scorecards of the candidates will be issued on August 22, Thursday, 2019 on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB).

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) held the TNTET 2019 exams on June 8, 2019. A total number of 1,62,314 candidates marked their appearance for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 1 examination 2019. The tentative answer keys for the same were published on July 9, 2019, on the official website of the board. Objections were invited by the students up to July 15, 2019.

Steps to check TNTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB), trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the roll number or registration number and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with for future reference.

