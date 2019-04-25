Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th results 2019: The results will be out on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. Besides the official websites, the result will also be available @examresults.net.

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th results 2019: Tamil Nadu board will declare the result for SSLC class 10 examinations on April 29, 2019, i.e., Monday as has been declared by the state Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

The results will be out on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. Besides the official websites, the result will also be available @examresults.net.

TN SSLC 10th results: Date and time

The result will be out on April 29, 2019, and the students will have to refer to official websites i.e. tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in., dge1.tn.nic.in to get their results. For checking the result, the candidates will be required to enter their registration number, roll number and click the submit button to complete the process.

TN SSLC 10th results: Download App to get your result

The result will also be available through an app, the candidates can download the appl from Google Play Store. Also, for those who don’t have internet access can get their result via SMS, details for which will be out soon. For SMS result, candidates will have to register beforehand i.e., they will have to mention their mobile number on the official website to make themselves eligible for SMS result.

The Board has also announced the result date of classes VI, VII, VIII and XI. which will be out May 2, 2019.

About Tamil Nadu Education Department

Tamil Nadu Education Department was established 100 years ago during the British era. The purpose was to conduct the examination for the HSC and the SSC. Later after Independence, it was established in 1978 as a separate department in order to monitor the regulation of the secondary school education in the state. The board conducts yearly examinations to evaluate the academic performance of the students through Tamil Nadu 12th Board Examination and Tamil Nadu 10th Board Examination.

