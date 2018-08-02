TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations of Tamil Nadu has released the results for the recently held Class 10 or SSLC Supplementary exam 2018 on its official website. Students can now download their result by logging into dge.tn.nic.in.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2018: The SSLC or class 10 supplementary exam result has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN on its official website. Students who failed to qualify the SSLC examination on their first attempt and appeared for the Supplementary or improvement examination this year can check the TN SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2018 by logging into dge.tn.nic.in.

Moreover, students need not check the websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in as the result will not be published on these websites. Students should also note that the official website might not be working properly due to heavy traffic, and in that case, the students are required to wait for sometime and try to log in to the website again.

Students can follow the steps given below to check TN SSLC Supplementary results 2018:

Log on to the official website: dge.tn.nic.in On the homepage, search for the “SSLC Special Supplementary June 2018 – Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals” link and click on the same A different page will appear on the screen of your computer Now, enter the requisite details such as your roll number click on submit Your TN SSLC Supply results will appear on the screen Check the details, download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) and download result, click on the link given here: http://dge.tn.nic.in/

