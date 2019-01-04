TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has released the results of TNDTE Diploma Exam on its official website - tndte.gov.in. Check the direct link to download the results here.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: The results of TNDTE Diploma Exam conducted vby the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has been declared. The results have been published on the official website of TNDTE and are now available for download. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the steps given below to download the result by logging into the website – tndte.gov.in.

According to reports, the TNDTE Diploma Exam results have been released for full time, part time and sandwich modes through the official website of TNDTE.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the result:

Visit the official website of TNDTE – t ndte.gov.in

Candidates need to look for the result link on the homepage of the website

On finding the same, click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, enter your examination roll number and click on submit

The Diploma result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and check the result carefully

Take a print out of the result for future reference if necessary

Candidates must note that if they find any error in the mark sheet issued by TNDTE, they need to bring this to notice of the concerned authority as early as possible.

Here’s the direct link to download TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: http://tndte.gov.in/

