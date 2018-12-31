TNDTE Diploma Exam Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) 2018 is all set to release the results of TNDTE diploma exam 2018 soon. The results will be published on the official website of the Board and will be available for download at – intradote.tn.nic.in as soon as it releases. Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website so that they don’t miss any important updates regarding the diploma exam 2018 results.
How to check the diploma examination results of TNDTE?
- Visit the official website of TNDTE – intradote.tn.nic.in.
- Search for the link that says “TNDTE October Diploma Result 2018” and click on it
- Candidates bee need their registration number and date of birth in the empty spaces given
- Log in with the credentials to view the result
- Now, on clicking on the “View Result” tab, candidates will be redirected to a different page
- Here, the TNDTE October Diploma 2018 Result will be displayed on the screen of the computer
- Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary
Direct link to go to the official website of TNDTE and download the diploma exam result 2018: http://intradote.tn.nic.in/
