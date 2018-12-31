TNDTE Diploma Exam Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) 2018 diploma exam result is going to be declared soon at intradote.tn.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

How to check the diploma examination results of TNDTE?

Visit the official website of TNDTE – intradote.tn.nic.in.

Search for the link that says “TNDTE October Diploma Result 2018” and click on it

Candidates bee need their registration number and date of birth in the empty spaces given

Log in with the credentials to view the result

Now, on clicking on the “View Result” tab, candidates will be redirected to a different page

Here, the TNDTE October Diploma 2018 Result will be displayed on the screen of the computer

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of TNDTE and download the diploma exam result 2018: http://intradote.tn.nic.in/

