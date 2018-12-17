TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2018: The result of TNPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam-II has been released on the official website today. Candidates can check the website - tnpsc.gov.in to download the same.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam-II result on December 17, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the official website and download the result by following the steps given below. The results have been published on the official portal of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in.

According to reports, the TNPSC had conducted the Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam on November 11, this year. Candidates must note that those who qualify the Prelims will have to appear for the Main examination to be conducted by the Commission on February 23, 2019.

How to check the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2018 and download it?

Log into the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the LATEST RESULTS link

Search for the link that reads, “TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2018 download” click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter your roll number and submit

The TNPSC result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

Moreover, the candidates appearing for the mains have to pay an examination fee of Rs 150. Candidates should note that the application fees can be paid through TACTV e-seva centres from December 24 till January 10, 2019.

To directly go to the official website and download the result click on this link: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

