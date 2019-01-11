TNPSC Forest Apprentice Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results of Forest Apprentice Written Exam 2018 on its official website - tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the result by logging into the website now.

How to download the Forest Apprentice Exam Result 2018?

Log on to the official website of TNPSC as mentioned above

Search for the result link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the result pdf and check the result and see if your name exist on the list

take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the candidates whose roll numbers are on the list have qualified the examination and will be provisionally admitted to the Physical Test on basis of the scores obtained by them in the Written Examination. According to reports, the written examination was conducted by the Commission from October 9, 2018, till October 15, 2018.

Here’s the direct link to download the result from the official website of TNPSC: http://tnpsc.gov.in/

