TNPSC Group 4 VAO 2018 result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of Combined Civil Services Examination Group 4 VAO on its official website. candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can log on to the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in/results and download their respective results.

According to reports, the TNPSC Group 4 Examination was conducted by the examination conducting authority on February 11 this year. The examination was for 9351 vacancies at 6962 examination centres across the state. Reports further reveal that more than 20.6 lakh candidates registered for the Group 4 VAO recruitment examination under the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission out of which 16 lakh wrote in the TNPSC exam.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination Group 4 VAO results:

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu PSC at– www.tnspc.gov.in/results On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Result 2018” Now you will be directed to a different window Here enter your required details and click on submit button Now your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the TNPSC Group 4 VAO 2018 result and take a print out for future use

To go to the official website directly and download the TNPSC Result for VAO 4, click on this link: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

