Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: The aspirants seeking for Asst/ Physical Education Director posts can now avail online registration for 2144 posts. The registration will start from June 24, 2019.

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: The online portal for Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB), Tamil Nadu will open on June 24, 2019. The candidates planning to apply for the posts can visit the official website, @ trb.tn.nic.in, to register themselves. A total of 2,144 Grade-I posts in the state school education and other departments will be filled through the recruitment drive.

The last date to avail to registration is July 15, 2019. All those who secured 55% marks in the concerned subject are eligible to apply for the posts. Initially, the candidates will appear for a computer-based exam followed by the Certificate Verification Round. The board will announce the date for the examination soon.

Here is the necessary information you need to know before applying for Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019:

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Timeline

Notification: June 12, 2019

Online Application starts: June 24, 2019

Online Application Closes: July 15, 2019

Date of Examination: To be Announced

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancies

2144 posts are available for Post Graduate Assistants /Physical Education Directors

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Candidates eligible for the Posts



Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

Post Graduate Assistants: Post Graduates from Any reputed University securing 50% marks or has done Bachelor of Education from National Council for Teacher Education or B.A.Ed./B.Sc..Ed from any NCTE Reputed Institution.

Physical Education Directors Grade-I -M.P.Ed degree from any State University or a diploma having equal weightage.

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates below the age of 57 are eligible.

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Selection Criterion

Candidates qualifying the written test will be shortlisted for interview. The ones who qualify the interview round will be recruited for various posts.

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Application Process

All the aspirants can apply for the posts online from June 24 to July 15. No applications will be accepted after that. For future reference, the candidates must take a print out of the completely filled form after submitting.

Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

General Category: Rs.500/-

Sc/ST candidates: Rs.250/-

