Tamil Nadu SSLC Results or Class 10 results have been declared at tnresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations declared the results at 9:30am on May 23, 2018. Conducted from March 16 to April 20, the Chennai district has reportedly witnessed an overall pass percentage of 94.2% and girls have outshined boys with a total pass percentage of 96.5%. Students are advised to download and take a print out of their result for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th results, also known as Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate results have been declared. Candidates can access their results on the official website of Tamil Nadu SSLC results-tnresults.nic.in as well as on dgel.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The Class 10th board exams were conducted from March 16 to April 20, 2018. According to the latest report by TOI, a total of 10,01, 140 appeared for the exams, which marks a sharp dip from last year that accounted for 10.25 lakh students who appeared for the exams.

The report further states that this year, Chennai district has witnessed an overall pass percentage of 94.2% as opposed to 93.8% last year. With 96.5% pass percentage, girls have outshined boys, who have secured a 92.5% pass percentage. Candidates will be able to collect their provisional mark sheet on May 28 from their respective schools or download it from the official website. For re-totaling the marks, the students can apply for the same at their respective schools from May 24 to May 26. The cost for re-totaling applications is Rs 205-305.

How to access Class 10th board results or Tamil Nadu SSLC results:

STEP 1: Click on the official result website- tnresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the relevant link that states TN 10th results 2018, Tamil Nadu Class 10th results, Tamil Nadu SSLC results, TN SSLC results 2018

STEP 3: Enter the relevant details

STEP 4: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

