TANCA 2019 Registration, annauniv.edu: Anna University had released the application form for the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions test. Candidates can download the form @ annauniv.edu.

TANCA 2019: The Anna University has released the application form for the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) test 2019 online mode. To participate in the counseling procedure, it is essential for candidates to register and submit the application form before the final date.

To register, candidates need to register themselves online by visiting the official website of TANCA. While filling the application form, the candidates will have to provide valid personal, academic and contact information. The application fees for general category is Rs 500 while for the reserved category (SC/SCA/ST) category, the fee will be Rs. 250.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan degree courses in Anna University, Annamalai University, and other government and government-aided institutes in Tamil Nadu.

TANCA 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCA, annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCA 2019

Step 3: Candidates should then log-in using important details

Step 4: Create new registration

Step 5: Fill the form carefully and upload documents

Step 6: Make the payment.

TANCA 2019: Eligibility Criteria for students to register themselves

Candidates having bachelor’s degree or equivalent with at least 50 percent marks (45 percent for reserved category) can register themselves.

Candidates those who have appeared and qualified GATE in the past three years can directly apply for admission.

Candidates who have B.E or BTech degree in distance-mode, weekend courses or lateral entry in degree courses are not eligible to apply.

TANCA 2019: Fee Structure

Candidates those want to register themselves will need to pay Rs 500 (General Category) and candidates belonging to the reserved categories will need to pay RS 250

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App