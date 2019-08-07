TANCA 2019: The dates for submission forms for the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) test 2019 has been postponed by the Anna University.

TANCA 2019: Anna University has postponed the date for submission forms for the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) test 2019. Candidates can now complete their application procedure until August 10, 2019. Earlier the last date for submission of the application form was August 5, 2019.

Candidates those who are interested can apply at the official website of University, annauniv.edu. Candidates who will qualify the test will be eligible to enrol students to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at Annal University, Annamalai University and other state-based institutes

The registration process had started from July 24, 2019, for all eligible candidates. To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the passing marks are 45 per cent.

Steps to apply for TANCA 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University, annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on TANCA 2019

Step 3: Candidates are required to log-in using details

Step 4: Create new registration

Step 5: Fill the form carefully and upload necessary documents

Step 6: Make payment

Candidates must note that those who are applying for TANCA 2019 are required to submit the application fee online, candidates required to submit Rs. 500 those who belong to the general category while the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/SCA categories need to submit an application fee of Rs. 250/-

