TANCET 2019: Application process for entrance test commences from May 8, Know how to apply

Anna University on Monday has released the notification for the Tamilnadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2019. The University has announced that the online registration for the entrance examination will be commenced from May 8, 2019. The last date for the online application will be May 25, 2019. The registration fee is Rs 500/- for general category and Rs 250/- SC / ST / SCA category. Candidates can register for the online examination from May 8, 2019 from the official website of Anna University @annauniv.edu.

The information brochure and application form for TANCET 2019 will be available on 08 May. The official website has been updated with the TANCET link, advertisement, and important dates. The exam dates are similar to the schedule mentioned on the AUCET 2019 notification.

Examination Dates:

The exam date for MCA and MBA is June 22, 2019. For the M.E. / M.Tech / M.Plan / M.Arch courses, the test is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

For admission to MBA courses, a candidate must have a graduation degree with at least 50% aggregate marks (45% for reserved category).

For MCA programme, the eligibility is same as MCA but students must have Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

For M.E. / M.Tech / M.Plan / M.Arch courses, students must have an applicable degree among B.E, B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Arch.

How to fill Steps To Fill TANCET Application Form:

Step 1- Click here to register for TANCET 2019

Step 2 – Login using the credentials

Step 3- Fill the application form of TANCET 2019

Step 4 – Pay the fees for TANCET 2019 application form

Step 5 – After submitting the form, download and take the print out

Examination Pattern:

Candidates would have 120 multiple choice questions in offline mode. Approximately 400 participating institutes admit candidates on the basis of TANCET 2019 score. The exam consists of 100 questions that need to be done in 100 minutes. There is a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each incorrect answer. The paper for other PG courses is divided into three parts having 20, 35, and 60 questions.

For the M.E. / M.Tech / M.Plan / M.Arch paper’s first and third section, there is a negative marking of 1/3 marks for a wrong answer and multiple shading. In the second part, only correct answers up to 20 will be awarded and for the incorrect answer, negative marking of 1/3 is applicable.

Counseling:

The final admission via TANCET 2019 is done as per the counseling conducted by Anna University. TANCET 2019 scores are acceptable at the University Colleges of Engineering, University Departments Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Self-financed, and Government aided colleges.

