TANCET 2019 hall ticket released online: Anna University has released the TANCET 2019 admit card on the official website. Candidates who had applied for the examination can download the TANCET 2019 hall ticket from the official website. The hall ticket is a mandatory document that the candidates should carry along with them to appear for the examination. Here is an important note for all the candidates they will not be allowed to appear for the examination without the TANCET 2019 hall ticket. The details such as email ID and password are required to access the hall ticket on the official website. TANCET 2019 for the MCA and MBA programmes will be held on June 22, 2019, in two sessions.

Other necessary details such as timing of the examination the reporting time to the examination centre, the exam centre name and address and the instructions will also be available in the TANCET 2019 hall ticket. Candidates who would appear for the examination can check the steps below:

TANCET hall ticket 2019: Download admit card after following certain steps

Step 1: Go to the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket login on the website

Step 3: Enter the email id and password

Step 4: Download the hall ticket. Take out a print out of TANCET 2019.

Since TANCET 2019 will be conducted in two sessions. The MCA examination will be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12 noon. While MBA examination will be held from 2:30 pm to 4: 30 pm.

The TANCET hall ticket 2019 will include details such as name and roll number of the candidates, the subject of examination, reporting time and examination duration, exam centre name and address, photograph and signature image, and the instructions to be followed by the candidates on the day of the examination.

