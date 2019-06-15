The admit card of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (popularly known as TANCET) was released online by the University of Anna. The exams for the TANCET 2019 exams for the MCA and MBA programmes will be conducted on June 22, 2019.

Students must note that it is mandatory for them to carry the hall ticket along with them in order to appear for the exams. The students would not be allowed to give their exams without the TANCET 2019 Hall Ticket.

The candidates are required to enter the email ID and password in the hall ticket link which is available on the official website.

The exams for the TANCET 2019 exams for the MCA and MBA programmes will be conducted on June 22, 2019 . The exam would be held in two sessions. In the admit card, the details about the timing of examination, session of the examination, reporting time to the examination hall, the exam centre name and address, the instructions to be followed by the candidates are mentioned.

TANCET admit card 2019 released: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the Hall ticket Login on the website

Step 3: Enter the email ID and Password

Step 4: Download and Print TANCET 2019 hall ticket

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (popularly known as TANCET) 2019 for MBA and MCA programmes will be conducted on June 22. As per the notification released by Anna University, the entrance exam for ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan programmes will be held on June 23, 2019. Every year thousands of candidates will appear for TANCET examination.

