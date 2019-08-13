TANCET MBA MCA 2019: the rank list and counselling schedule for TANCET MBA MCA 2019 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education and Directorate of Collegiate Education, Tamil Nadu.

Candidates can download the call letter and check the counselling schedule using their registered id and password by visiting the official website of TANCET. Candidates must note that the counselling schedule of TANCET 2019 for MBA and MCA has been released separately.

According to the counselling schedule released online, Selected Candidates for both the programs are required to take part in the counselling process that will be held from August 21, 2019, to August 28, 2019.

TANCET MBA 2019 was conducted in offline mode on June 22. The result for the same was announced on July 5 and all the candidates who qualify the entrance exam, they are now eligible to take part in the counselling and also apply for admission in the participating institutes of TANCET.

Given below is the steps to check TANCET MBA MCA Rank List and Counselling Schedule

Steps to check the TANCET Rank List 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET 2019, tn-mbamca.com

Step 2: Click on the Login section

Step 3: Enter the TANCET number and Password

Step 4: Download the TANCET Rank List 2019

Steps to check TANCET Counselling Schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website TANCET 2019, tn-mbamca.com

Step 2: Click on the counselling schedule option provided

Step 3: Click on the counselling schedule to check

Step 4: Download the schedule for reference

Candidates those who will appear for the TANCET Counselling 2019 are required to carry the call letter. Also, they should report at the counselling venue at least 1 hour before the commencement of the counselling.

