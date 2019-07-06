TANCET result in 2019: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test ( TANCET) result has been declared by the Tamil Nadu's Anna University. Candidates who made it in the list can take admissions in desired courses such as MCA, M.E, MBA, M.Tech, M.Plan, M.Arch programmes.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test ( TANCET) result has been announced by the Tamil Nadu’s Anna University. candidates can check the TANCET Result 2019 on their official website annauniv.edu The result will be appeared only on online mode, so candidates must have a good internet connection to check their results. The TANCET 2019 result is announced for the MCA, M.E, MBA, M.Tech, M.Plan, M.Arch programmes.

Candidates who have made it to the TANCET 2019 result list can take admission in MCA, M.E, MBA, M.Tech, M.Plan, M.Arch programmes. Candidates who cleared the TANCET for them a counselling session will be held.

Check the steps to view TANCET 2019 Result

Step 1: Click on the official website of TANCET 2019 annauniv.edu

Step 2: The Home page will appear.

step 3: On the home page scroll down a bit, candidates will find a link on the left side of the page .

Step 4: After clicking the link a dialogue box will appear.

Step 5: Enter the email id and password in the link.

Step 6: Click on submit.

step 7: Download the TANCET result 2019 or take a hardcopy of it for further references.

The TANCET list will be included details such as Candidates gender, exam, name, subject, marks secured, candidates who scored in TANCET 2019 list can move on to apply for the desired college.

Taking about Anna University it’s situated in Tamil Nadu, and it is ranked under the best technical university by the National Institutional ranking framework.

