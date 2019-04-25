TANGEDCO Recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has released the notification for the posts of german vacancies on April 25. Candidates who are interested can apply online by visiting the official website of TANGEDCO- i.e. tangedco.gov.in.

TANGEDCO recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) on April 25, 2019 invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Gangman Trainees. Candidates can apply online before 30 May 2019. There are a total of 5,000 vacancies for the post of Gangman trainees. Candidates applying for the posts can check the steps of the recruitment exam mentioned below:

Steps to download and fill the TNEB TANGEDCO application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANGEDCO – www.tangedco.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link saying TANGEDCO Gangman (Trainee) Recruitment Online Application

Step 3: Candidates will be re-directed to a new page.

Step 4: Candidates need to create a user-ID by submitting a valid email ID, mobile number and other details.

Step 5: Candidates need to fill the entire application form.

Step 5: After filling the application form, candidates will have to pay an exam fee via Debit card, Credit Card and Net banking.

Step 6: Candidates will need to download the submitted application form in a PDF format and keep a printed copy with them.

Pay scale

The selected candidates for TNEB gangman trainee will get a basic monthly remuneration of Rs 15,000.

Eligibility Criteria

The upper age limit for candidates applying for the post is 35 years as on July 7, 2018; and the minimum qualification for the post is 5th standard pass.

Exam fee:

Candidates applying for the examination must make a payment of Rs 1,000. Candidates belonging to SC, SCA and ST categories, widow or disable person will need to pay Rs 500. The examination fee is nonrefundable. Candidates can make the payment of via net banking, Debit Card, Credit Card and bank challan.

Candidates will also have to undergo a fitness test. Those who qualify the fitness test will be shortlisted for the written examination. Successful candidates will be called for verification of original documents. Final selection for the post of TNEB gangman will be done on the basis of vacancies reserved for different categories.

