Tata Memorial Centre job notification 2019: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in Navi Mumbai has invited applications to recruit Telephone Operators on a contract basis. The eligible and interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled to be held on April 22, 2019. M/s Primeone Workforce Pvt. Ltd. is looking for Telephone Operators to be placed on contract at the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai- 410210.

The TMC is located on Dr. E Borges Road at Parel in Mumbai. It is a specialist cancer treatment and research centre. Candidates are advised to bring required documents regarding their educational qualification, nativity certificate and date of birth etc for the interview.

Official website:

http://www.actrec.gov.in/

Important Dates:

Walk-in-Interview: April 22, 2019, from 10.00 AM to 10.30 AM

Notification Details:

Employment Notice No. Advt-PWNT/04.2019; Dated- 12.04.2019

Vacancy Details:

Telephone Operator – 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Telephone Operator: Must be a Graduate or HSC with Telephone Operator’s course and minimum 1-year experience of handling EPABX and Radio Paging System Encoder in a reputed preference institute/ hospital.

Apart from that, he/ she must have the ability to converse in Hindi, English and Marathi and willing to work in shift duties including nights, Sunday’s and Holidays.

Age Limit:

Telephone Operator: 21-30 years

( Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms)

Duration:

– 6 months (The deadline has been extended as per requirement)

Candidates fulfilling the requirements may walk-in for interview on Monday, April 22 at PS-334 (Administrative Meeting Room), 3rd Floor, Paymaster Sodhika, TMC-ACTREC, Sector 22, Sector-22, Kharghar, Nambi Mumbai- 410210 along with CV and at attested copies of all certificate and testimonials.

Address:

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)

TATA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Dr. E Borges Road, Parel, Mumbai – 400 012 India

Phone: +91-22- 24177000, 24146750 – 55

Fax: +91-22-24146937

