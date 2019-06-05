Tripura 12th Result 2019: Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the Tripura Board of Secondary Education to declare the TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 and TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019. Well, the TBSE will announce the Tripura Board Result for 2018-2019 batch, tomorrow i.e. June 6 after 09:00 AM. Candidates waiting are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Tbse i.e. tripuraresults.nic.in.

Tripura 12th Result 2019 @tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will be announcing the TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 and TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. June 6, Thursday. Along with TBSE HS Result 2019, the Education Board of Tripura will declare the TBSE 10th Result 2019. All the candidates from Arts and Commerce stream eagerly waiting for the Board to announce the Tripura Board Result 2019 are advised to check details by visiting the official website of TBSE i.e. tripuraresults.nic.in. You can also access to TBSE’s alternative website that is tripura.nic.in to check your Tripura Class 12th Result 2019 after it is declared by the Board.

Steps to apply for Tripura 12th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of TBSE that are tripuraresults.nic.in and tripura.nic.in.

Step 2: Login and password box will appear on your screen.

Step 3: Enter the mentioned above details and submit.

Step 4: Then, click to the link that reads Tripura 12th result.

Step 5: Enter your roll number/ registration number or admit card number.

Step 6: Your Tripura Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

List of websites to check Tripura TBSE 12th Result 2019:

Steps to check Tripura Result 2019 via SMS:

Type TBSE12 (space) roll number and send it to 54242.

Steps to check TBSE Class 12th Result via call centre:

The Tripurainfo call centre is offering phone numbers like 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 0381-2380566 to students who are unable to check or download their Tripura Class 12th Result 2019 via websites and SMS.

