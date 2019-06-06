TBSE 12th Arts Results 2019: Tripura Board has declared the Class 12 Arts stream results today on tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given in this article.

TBSE 12th Arts Results 2019: TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Tripura 12th Result 2019 or TBSE Class 12 results for Arts stream on its official websites – tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website now. According to reports, this year, around 27,000 students had appeared for the Arts and Commerce exams.

The results have been released by the Board as scheduled earlier. The Tripura Board officials had earlier revealed that the Class 12th Arts results will be released today i.e. on June 6, 2019. The Tripura Board 12th examination was conducted by the authority in the month of March this year.

Candidates in case find trouble in logging into the official websites of the Board can check the alternative websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. This year, 78.13% out of the total students have cleared from the Commerce stream and 79.05%.students have cleared the Class 12th Result from the Arts stream.

How to check TBSE 12th Arts Results 2019?

Visit the official website of TBSE – tripuraresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant result link

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter the roll number and submit

The result sheet or mark sheet will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the TSBE 12th Arts Results 2019

Candidates must note that mark sheets will be released by the Board soon. Candidates are advised to contact the authority or their respective schools and colleges for acquiring their original mark sheets. They need to visit their institutions to collect the Class 12th result marksheets which will be distributed by the Board soon.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App