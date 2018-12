TBSE boards 2019: Tripura Board of Secondary Education announces dates for intermediate and senior secondary examinations

State board of Tripura has declared the dates of intermediate(class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) examinations for the year 2019. The intermediate examinations will be conducted by the board from March 2 to March 19 and higher secondary exams will be conducted by the state board from March 1 to March 30.