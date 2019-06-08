TBSE Tripura Board Class 10 Results 2019: This year, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) conducted the Class 10th examination across 51 centres in the state and over 47 lakh students appeared in the examination that took place from March 2 to March 26, 2019.

TBSE Tripura Board Class 10 Results 2019: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Saturday released the Tripura Class 10 results 2019 on its official website, @ tripuraresults.nic.in and @ tbse.in. The candidates, who had appeared for Tripura Class 10 examination 2019, can visit the official website to check the Tripura Board result 2019. Apart from the TBSE Madhyamik result 2019, the board is likely to release the Madrasa Alim result on its official website too. This year, the Tripura board conducted the Class 10th examination across 51 centres in the state. Over 47 lakh students appeared in the examination that took place from March 2 to March 26, 2019.

TBSE Tripura Class 10 Results 2019: Check pass percentage

In 2019, the total pass percentage of Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 has been recorded at 64.60%. Last year, a total of 59.59 per cent students had cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully.

The students can check TBSE Tripura Class 10 Results 2019 on other websites too. The list is given below.

– tbse.in

– tripura.nic.in

– tripuraresults.nic.in

– results.indiaresults.com

– examresults.net

TBSE Tripura Class 10 Results 2019: Check results via mobile

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176 and 0381-2380566.

TBSE Tripura Class 10 Results 2019: How to check

1 – Log on to the official website – @ tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

2 – Click on “Tripura 10th result” link on the homepage

3 – Enter your exam Registration Number, Captcha in the required boxes and click on”Submit”

4 – TBSE Tripura Class 10 Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5 – Take a print out for future reference if necessary

