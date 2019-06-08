TBSE 10th Result 2019: The TBSE Class 10th Result or the Tripura Board Madhyamik results have been released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education on its official websites at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

TBSE 10th Result 2019 @tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the TBSE Madhyamik Results today. Students, who had appeared for the Class 10 examination under the Tripura Board, must now be ready as their wait is finally over with the announcement of TBSE Madhyamik results.

TBSE 10th Result 2019: Check steps to get your Tripura Madhyamik Result

Step 1- Log on to the TBSE official website tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

Step 2- Click on Tripura 10th Result 2019 link

Step 3- Enter your exam registration details.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5: Your TBSE Madhyamik Result will be displayed on screen.

The results of TBSE 10th Result 2019 will also be available on examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Candidates can also check result via SMS alert. Just Type TBSE10 space Roll Number and send it to number 54242 for receiving your scores via SMS. The students can also contact Tripura-info call centre for their results. The provided numbers are – 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053.

This year 47,596 students have appeared for the exam. Last year out of 47, 615 students, 21449 students achieved 1st division.

