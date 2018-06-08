Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations today on its official website. The results will be available at tbse.in, or tripuraresults.nic.in after it is declared by the Board. Students can download their Class 12 results with the help of the steps given here.

Tripura TBSE Class 12 Results 2018: The results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations under Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to be out today. Reports say that the results would be declared by the Board at 9:30 and later published on its official website.

Students who had appeared for the examination for the academic year 2017-18 can check their results online by entering their roll numbers in the specific fields provided on the website. The results will be made available at tbse.in, or tripuraresults.nic.in.

According to reports, the results will also be available on other websites such as tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, and knowyourresults.com.

In case the students face difficulty in logging into the official website of the board due to heavy traffic, they can opt for these websites to check and download their TBSE Class 12 Results 2018.

ALSO READ: JAC Class 12 result 2018: Jharkhand Board to declare Class 12 Science and Commerce results shortly at jac.ac.in

Students can follow the steps given below to check their ‘TBSE Class 12 Results 2018’:

Log on to the official website of the Board, tbse.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, ‘TBSE Class 12 Results 2018′ and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Now enter the necessary details such as your roll number and click on submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the results and take a print out of the same

Earlier, it was reported that Pradip Sengupta, the secretary of TBSE had said that the results would be declared either on 5 June or on 6 June. However, it got postponed to June 8, 2018. More than 22 thousand students had appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations this year. The examination was conducted during the month of March at various centres across the state.

To go to the official website directly and download TBSE Class 12 Results, click here: TBSE Class 12 or HS Results 2018

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Board declared JAC 2018 Class 12 Science and Commerce results @ jac.ac.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More