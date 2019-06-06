Tripura Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 at tripuraresults.nic.in: The results of TBSE Intermediate examination has been declared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). Candidates can check how to download the same in this article.

Tripura Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 at tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the Class 12th Arts and Commerce Results on its official website – tripuraresults.nic.in today, June 6, 2019. The Board had conducted the TBSE Higher Secondary or Intermediate examination for the students from March 01, 2019 till March 30, 2019. Tripura 12th Result 2019 or the TBSE Class 12 results will also be available on examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

The above alternative websites will be helpful in case the candidates are unable to check the results on the official website of Tripura Board. Candidates who have appeared in the examination for the 2018-19 session this year in March can check the official websites and download the results with the help of the instructions given below.

How to check the TBSE Class 12th Inter Results 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education – tripuraresults.nic.in

Candidates will have to click on the link that reads, “Tripura Class 12th result” on the homepage

Now, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the admit card details of the exam and click on submit

Meanwhile, the Board had earlier released the Class 12th Science Results through its official website. Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE was established in the year 1973 under the state of Tripura to promote education under the Act. No.12 named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by the Legislative Assembly of Tripura.

Candidates can also access their Class 12th Result of TBSE with their mobile phones through SMS. To do the same, they need to TYPE and SMS in the format given below.

TBSE12<space>Roll Number and send it to 54242

