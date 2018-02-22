Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has postponed the date of Higher Secondary Exam in the region. TBSE board President of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Minir Kanti Deb has announced that the exams of Mathematics and Philosophy were scheduled to happen on March 12. The exams were supposed to be conducted on March 12, 2018, which are now postponed. The election in Charilam constituency was suspended because of the death of Left Front candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has postponed the date of Higher Secondary Exam in the region. The decision was taken by the TBSE board to avoid the clash between dates of exam and polling in Charilam constituency assembly. The exams were supposed to be conducted on March 12, 2018, which are now postponed. Tripura Vidhan Sabha elections have already taken place on February 18 for 59 constituency seats. The election in Charilam constituency was suspended because of the death of Left Front candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma.

Ramendra Narayan Debbarma passed away of cardiac arrest during the election campaigning on February 11, 2018. President of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Minir Kanti Deb has announced that the exams of Mathematics and Philosophy were scheduled to happen on March 12, which is now rescheduled and dates will be announced soon. The reason behind the rescheduling and postponing of the higher secondary exam is by-polls in the Charilam constituency assembly.

Adding to his statement, Minir Kanti Deb also stated that many students of the constituency are voter and could face the problems due to polling on the same day and it would affect the polling as well, so Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has decided to postpone the dates for the higher secondary exam 2018.

However, constituency elections in Tripura have witnessed 74% turnout on 18 February 2018, for the 59 assembly seats out of 60. The elections in Charilam constituency assembly will now take place on March 12, 2018. Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will soon announce the dates for the Mathematics and Philosophy exams.

