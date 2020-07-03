TBSE Madhyamik result 2020 has been announced @ tbresults.tripura.gov.in by the Tripura Board. Here's how you can check your Tripura 10th results online and via sms on mobile.

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020, Tripura 10th result, tbresults.tripura.gov.in: TBSE Madhyamik result 2020 has been announced by the Tripura Board. A total of 69.49 percent of students have passed the exams. Ratan Lal Nath, the State Education Minister, announced the result in a press conference. The result for Tripura 10th Board has been released on the official website and is now accessible to the students. An earlier notice had been sent out by the Board, naming the websites students could visit in order to check their results. The mark schedule sheet and certificate distribution have also been released by the Board. Students may receive their certificates according to the schedule given on the Board’s website.

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Steps to check Tripura 10th result online

Step 1. Visit one of the official websites, tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, or, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on a link that says, Tripura Madhyamik result link

Step 3. Enter login credentials

Step 4. Click on submit button

Step 5. Your subjectwise scorecard will open.

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Check Tripura 10th result via SMS

Since the websites will be accessed by almost all the students at the same time, it might crash. So the students can also get their results through SMS. An SMS has to be sent to 7738299899.

The format in which the SMS has to be sent is TBSE10 (space) Registration Number and Roll Number (please note that there should be no space between registration number and roll number).

Students who would want re-evaluation or re-checking will be given the chance. The board will declare the schedule for re-evaluation and rechecking in some time on its official website. Also, students who fail to pass any exam, will also be given a chance to improve their grades. The information and schedule for compartment and improvement exams will also be announced later.

