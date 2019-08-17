TBSE Madhyamik Supplementary Result 2019: The Tripura Board of School Education or TBSE has declared the results of Madhyamik Supplementary examination 2019 on tbse.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the result in this article.

TBSE Madhyamik Supplementary Result 2019: The Tripura Board of School Education or TBSE has released the Madhyamik Supplementary examination 2019 results on the official website – tbse.in. All the students who have appeared in the Madhyamik Supplementary Exam 2019 can check their results on the official website. The instructions to download the Madhyamik Supplementary result has been given in this article below.

According to reports, the TBSE Madhyamik Supplementary Exam 2019 was conducted for the students who failed to clear one or two papers in the Madhyamik final examination conducted by the Tripura Education Board. The examination was conducted at various centres on July 29, 2019. Last year, the results of the TBSE Supplementary examination was released through the official website on August 11.

How to download the TBSE Madhyamik Supplementary Result 2019?

Students need to visit the official website of the Tripura Board

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TBSE Madhyamik Supplementary Result 2019”

On clicking, students will be redirected to a new page

Here, enter your roll number and click on the submit button

The result of the TBSE Supplementary Exam 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference of necessary

