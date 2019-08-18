TBSE Result 2019: Class 10th supplementary exam result 2019 has been announced by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). Candidates can check or download the Class 10th supplementary exam result 2019 @tbse.in

TBSE Result 2019: Tripura board today announced the class 10th supplementary exam result 2019. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the result release, can now check the result on the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or click on the link tbse.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that students who could not clear the Senior Secondary Education exam appeared in the supplementary exam, however, the result will consist of student name, roll name and pass/fail status. The 10th Supplementary result 2019 has only been generated on the official website of Tripura board and no other source. To access the result candidates need to enter the roll number and security code, the result will appear in the PDF format which candidates need to download it, so that if need, they can use it for further references.

Follow the steps to check Tripura Board Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link tbse.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Supplementary link in yellow colour

Step 3: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Candidates need to enter the credentials like Enter Your Roll No and click on the Submit button

Step 6: The result will appear in PDF format

Step 7: Candidates need to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future references.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was established in 1976 by the government of Tripura which aims to promote and secondary education in the state. The Board organises 10th and 12th Board exam in Feb-March.

