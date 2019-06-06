TBSE Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 declared @ tripuraresults.nic.in: the Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2019 has been out @ tbse.in or @ tripuraresults.nic.in. The students appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official websites. The students can also check their TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 via SMS and mobile app.

TBSE Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 declared at tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Thursday released the Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2019 on its official website, @ tripuraresults.nic.in. The students, appeared for the Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations 2019, can visit @ tbse.in or @ tripuraresults.nic.in to check the Tripura TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 and TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019. The students can also collect their official marksheet of Tripura Class 12 results 2019 from their respective school in a few days.

Tripura Result 2019: How to check TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 via SMS

The students can check their TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 via SMS after the declaration of results. Here are the steps to follow:

TBSE12(space)Roll Number and send it to 54242

The Tripura TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 or TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 will appear in your inbox

TBSE Result 2019: How to get TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 via call centre

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 0381-2380566.

How to check the results on your mobile phone?

Candidates need to log into a browser and go to the official website of the Board, @ tbse.in or @ tripuraresults.nic.in

The candidates on the homepage have to click on Download TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 or Download TBSE 12th Commerce Results 2019

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the details from the admit card of TBSE Class 12th Exam 2019

On submitting the details, the candidates result sheet will be displayed

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

TBSE Result 2019: List of websites to check

The students can also visit the alternative websites to check the Tripura TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 and TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019. Here is a list of websites students need to visit to check TBSE Class 12 results 2019.

