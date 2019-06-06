TBSE Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE has declared the TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 and TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 on tripuraresults.nic.in. Check the results by clicking on the direct link given below.

TBSE Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 at tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE has declared the TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 and TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 on tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Check the results by clicking on the direct link given below. The Tripura Board or TBSE had earlier notified that the class 12 result will be released today, i.e. on June 6, 2019. As per reports, the total pass percentage in Arts stream touches 79.05% and that of Commerce stands at 78.13% this year.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination from the Arts and Commerce streams under the Board can check their respective results on the official website or even log into the third-party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their Board results. The TBSE had conducted the Class 12th or Intermediate examinations from March 01, 2019 till March 30, 2019.

How to check the results on your mobile phone?

Candidates need to log into a browser and go to the official website of the Board as mentioned above

The candidates on the homepage have to click on Download TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 or Download TBSE 12th Commerce Results 2019

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the details from the admit card of TBSE Class 12th Exam 2019

On submitting the details, the candidates result sheet will be displayed on their mobile screen

Download the same or take a screenshot for reference

Candidates must note that the online marksheet or e-marksheet can be used for reference until the original markseets are distributed by the Board. The original marksheets will be available at the respective colleges of students and they have to visit their schools and colleges to collect the same.

