TBSE Tripura 10th, 12th Results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE will release the Class 12 or Higher Secondary examination on June 6, 2019. Candidates can check the steps to download the Class 12th Results given below.

TBSE Tripura 10th, 12th Results 2019 at tbse.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE is all set to release the Class 12 or Higher Secondary examination results for Arts and Commerce streams on its official website on June 6, 2019. According to reports, the announcement of results will be done at a press conference and later it will be published on the Board’s official website – tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in. The Tripura Class 10 or Class 12 results will also be available on other third-party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Moreover, the Tripura Class 10 result has not been announced yet by TBSE . However, reports suggest that the Class 10th or Matric results will be declared by the Tripura Board on June 8, 2019, after 9:00 AM. Meanwhile, the Board had announced the Class 12th or HS Science stream results on the official website on May 21, 2019. The candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check the instructions to download the Class 12th results given below.

How to check the TBSE Tripura 10th, 12th Results 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website as mentioned above – tripuraresults.nic.in or

or On the homepage, candidates need to click on the relevant result link

On clicking, they will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the Class 12th admit card details

Submit the details and wait for the page to load

The Class 12th Results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the results: http://tbse.in/

