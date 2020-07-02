Tripura government has revealed that the new syllabus results will be on their website on Friday, 3rd of July. Moreover, the remaining exams of class 10 and 12 have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

On Friday, July 3, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will reveal new syllabus results for the state of Madhyamik at 9 am. State education minister Ratan Lal Nath confirmed the same, along with the cancelation of the remaining board exams for both classes 10 and 12.

39,000 students have appeared for their Madhyamik exams this year in two parts – old syllabus and new syllabus, with exams beginning on March 3. Students may check their grades on the main website of the board-schooleducation.tripura.gov.in. They can also access the results at tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, as well as other websites.

In the Madhyamik examinations 2019, the state recorded approximately 65% passing percentage. Securing 481 marks, Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School obtained first rank. The state also saw 53 schools obtain 100% passing percentage, while 34 schools reported 100 per cent rate of failure.

About the Tripura Board of Secondary Education:

Entacted in 1973, Tripura Board of Secondary Education was created through an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ), namely Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 which was passed by the Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board began operating as of 1 January 1976.

