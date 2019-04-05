TCIL engineers recruitment 2019: TCIL has invited applications for the posts of assistant, junior engineer and assistant engineer. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of TCIL, tcil-india.com. The last date to apply for the same is April 22, 2019.

TCIL engineers recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of assistant, junior engineer and assistant engineer by the Telecommunication Consultants India Limited (TCIL). Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of TCIL, tcil-india.com. The last date to apply online is April 22, 2019. Interested candidates are required to download the application form from the official website of TCIL before the last date and send it to the TCIL office. after that, the candidates need to appear for a written exam which will consist of both objective and subjective type questions. The time duration for the test is 2 hours and it will consist of English, general knowledge and technical domain knowledge. The merit list will be created on the basis of the marks obtained in the recruitment exam.

Vacancies for the TCIL engineer recruitment 2019:

Total: 28 vacancies

Assistant: 6 vacancies

Junior Engineer (telecom): 8 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (telecom/IT): 2 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil): 10 vacancies

Assistant engineer (civil): 2 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for the TCIL engineer recruitment 2019:

Age: For the post of junior engineer and assistant, the upper age limit is 35 years and gor the post of assistant engineer, the upper age limit is 40 years.

Education: Candidates needs to hold a degree of graduation from any discipline for the post of assistant. for the posts of assistant engineer and junior engineer. the candidates need to hold a relevant diploma.

Steps to apply for TCIL engineer recruitment 2019:

Step 1: visit the official website of TCIL, tcil-india.com.

Step 2: Tap the career tab present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the application format option.

Step 4: Tap on click to view application format.

Step 5: Download the application form.

Interested candidates are urged to send their applications to ‘The Group General Manager (HRD), Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd., TCIL Bhawan, Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi 110048’ before the last date of applying.

Fee for the TCIL engineer recruitment 2019:

Applicants need to deposit Rs 1000 via demand draft in favour of “TELECOMMUNICATIONS CONSULTANT INDIA LIMITED”, payable at Delhi. Candidates applying for more than one job are supposed to send multiple application and fee. There is no application fee for the candidates of reserved categories including the SC and ST category.

Pay scale for the TCIL engineer recruitment 2019:

Junior engineer(IT/telecom): Rs 28,000 to Rs 74,000

Assistant engineer: Rs 35,000 to Rs 87,000

Junior engineer (civil): Rs 28,000 Rs 74,000

Assistant engineer: Rs 35,000 to Rs 87,000

