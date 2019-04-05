The walk-in interview will be held on April 6, 2019, across three cities i.e., Pune, Mumbai and Chennai and candidates are required to reach the respective venues by 9 am to register themselves for the interview

India techies’ dream company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is hiring for various vacancies through a mega walk-in-interview drive on April 6, 2019. The openings are for multiple openings across three locations i.e., Pune, Mumbai and Chennai in the country.

If you are an IT professional or fresher who’s looking for his/her dream job, you have landed at the right place as TCS has a range of opportunities for you. The job openings are mainly for tech wizards.

Here’s what you can apply for

1. UI/UX Developer

Location: Pune

Experience: 3 to 8 years

Job Description:

• Hands-on experience in Angular 6, HTML5, CSS3

• Convert wireframes and VDs into UI screen using Bootstrap 4, SaaS

• Experience preferred in JavaScript

2. SaaS/Cloud Operations

Location: Pune

Experience: 2 to 5 years

Job Description:

• Hands-on experience in SaaS, Operations, Java, SQL

• Experience in Unix, Scripting, Monitoring (L1)

3. Product Support

Location: Pune

Experience: 2 to 5 years

Job Description:

• Hands-on experience in Unix, Scripting

• Hands-on experience in SQL, Java (L2)

4. Java Developer

Locations: Pune/Mumbai/Chennai

Experience: 3 to 5 years

Job Description:

• Hands-on experience in Core Java, Spring & Hibernate, Spring boot, REST services

• Participation in integration testing, defect fixing

• Good to have micro-services, Netflix OSS, Reactive programming experience

5. SaaS/Cloud ignite SaaS Operations

Location: Pune

Experience: 3 to 8 years

Job Description:

• Hands on experience on Database-PostgreSQL, Neop4j

• Hands on experience on HBase, Timeseries (L2)

VENUE DETAILS: The walk-in interview will take place at TCS campuses located in Pune, Mumbai and Chennai.

Chennai Location

Tata Consultancy Services

415/21-24, Kumaran Nagar,

Sholinganallur, Old Mahabalipuram Road,

Chennai – 600119, Tamil Nadu

Contact person: Kripa S

Mumbai Location

Tata Consultancy Services

Yantra Park -(STPI), 2nd Pokharan Road,

Opp HRD Voltas Center, Subash Nagar,

Thane – 400601, Maharashtra

Contact person: Mohan Mudliar

Pune Location

Tata Consultancy Services

Sahyadri Park, Gate No 1, Plot No. 2 & 3,

MIDC-SEZ, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi Phase III,

Pune – 411057, Maharashtra

Contact person: Rhea Sharma

Registration: TCS Aspirants need to reach by 9 am for walk-in drive registration. The candidates are also required to carry a valid EP number that you can be retrieved after registering on the TCS portal. They are also required to upload their documents before appearing for the walk-in interview.

