India techies’ dream company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is hiring for various vacancies through a mega walk-in-interview drive on April 6, 2019. The openings are for multiple openings across three locations i.e., Pune, Mumbai and Chennai in the country.
If you are an IT professional or fresher who’s looking for his/her dream job, you have landed at the right place as TCS has a range of opportunities for you. The job openings are mainly for tech wizards.
Here’s what you can apply for
1. UI/UX Developer
Location: Pune
Experience: 3 to 8 years
Job Description:
• Hands-on experience in Angular 6, HTML5, CSS3
• Convert wireframes and VDs into UI screen using Bootstrap 4, SaaS
• Experience preferred in JavaScript
2. SaaS/Cloud Operations
Location: Pune
Experience: 2 to 5 years
Job Description:
• Hands-on experience in SaaS, Operations, Java, SQL
• Experience in Unix, Scripting, Monitoring (L1)
3. Product Support
Location: Pune
Experience: 2 to 5 years
Job Description:
• Hands-on experience in Unix, Scripting
• Hands-on experience in SQL, Java (L2)
4. Java Developer
Locations: Pune/Mumbai/Chennai
Experience: 3 to 5 years
Job Description:
• Hands-on experience in Core Java, Spring & Hibernate, Spring boot, REST services
• Participation in integration testing, defect fixing
• Good to have micro-services, Netflix OSS, Reactive programming experience
5. SaaS/Cloud ignite SaaS Operations
Location: Pune
Experience: 3 to 8 years
Job Description:
• Hands on experience on Database-PostgreSQL, Neop4j
• Hands on experience on HBase, Timeseries (L2)
VENUE DETAILS: The walk-in interview will take place at TCS campuses located in Pune, Mumbai and Chennai.
Chennai Location
Tata Consultancy Services
415/21-24, Kumaran Nagar,
Sholinganallur, Old Mahabalipuram Road,
Chennai – 600119, Tamil Nadu
Contact person: Kripa S
Mumbai Location
Tata Consultancy Services
Yantra Park -(STPI), 2nd Pokharan Road,
Opp HRD Voltas Center, Subash Nagar,
Thane – 400601, Maharashtra
Contact person: Mohan Mudliar
Pune Location
Tata Consultancy Services
Sahyadri Park, Gate No 1, Plot No. 2 & 3,
MIDC-SEZ, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi Phase III,
Pune – 411057, Maharashtra
Contact person: Rhea Sharma
Registration: TCS Aspirants need to reach by 9 am for walk-in drive registration. The candidates are also required to carry a valid EP number that you can be retrieved after registering on the TCS portal. They are also required to upload their documents before appearing for the walk-in interview.
