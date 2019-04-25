TCS walk-in drive 2019: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT services company, is all set to hire a large number of skilled graduates for its locations in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, reports said. The upcoming walk-in drive will be conducted on April 27, 2019.
If you are an IT professional or fresher who’s looking for his/her dream job, you have landed at the right place as TCS has a range of opportunities for you. The job openings are mainly for tech wizards.
Interested candidates will be required to register themselves at the venue on the day of walk-in interview. They will be required to fill the online TCS application before appearing for the interview. The registrations at the venue will take place between 9 am to 12 pm.
Here are the job openings at TCS requiring walk-in:
Java Microservices Tech Lead
Location: Chennai
Experience: 6 to 10 years of practice spring boot, microservices, web services knowledge
Oracle DBA
Location: Delhi Division
Experience: 4to 7 years of work experience in IT infrastructure services. Other experience such as Oracle, Oracle RAC (Exadata)m associate will be an advantage too
SAP SD
Location: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai.
Experience required: 3 to 6 years of SAP practice
AWS Developer
Location: Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Experience: 3 to 6 years of practice in cloud applications, microservices and APIfication
Application Security
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 4 to 8 years of practice in Cyber Security.
Automation Anywhere
Location: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune
Experience: 3 to 8 years in Enterprise Intelligent Automation (EIA)