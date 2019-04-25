TCS walk-in drive 2019: India's largest IT company will be hiring a number of skilled graduates for several locations across India. The recruitment drive is beginning on April 27th, 2019 and is scheduled across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabd, Kochi, Kolkata, mumbai and Pune.

TCS walk-in drive 2019: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT services company, is all set to hire a large number of skilled graduates for its locations in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, reports said. The upcoming walk-in drive will be conducted on April 27, 2019.

If you are an IT professional or fresher who’s looking for his/her dream job, you have landed at the right place as TCS has a range of opportunities for you. The job openings are mainly for tech wizards.

Interested candidates will be required to register themselves at the venue on the day of walk-in interview. They will be required to fill the online TCS application before appearing for the interview. The registrations at the venue will take place between 9 am to 12 pm.

Here are the job openings at TCS requiring walk-in:

Java Microservices Tech Lead

Location: Chennai

Experience: 6 to 10 years of practice spring boot, microservices, web services knowledge

Oracle DBA

Location: Delhi Division

Experience: 4to 7 years of work experience in IT infrastructure services. Other experience such as Oracle, Oracle RAC (Exadata)m associate will be an advantage too

SAP SD

Location: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai.

Experience required: 3 to 6 years of SAP practice

AWS Developer

Location: Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Experience: 3 to 6 years of practice in cloud applications, microservices and APIfication

Application Security

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 4 to 8 years of practice in Cyber Security.

Automation Anywhere

Location: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune

Experience: 3 to 8 years in Enterprise Intelligent Automation (EIA)

