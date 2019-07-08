The interested candidates can apply for the posts of teachers in various institutions across the country. The government institutions including Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS), Army Public School and others are recruiting teachers for the year 2019.

Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS), Army Public School and others are hiring for teacher posts across India. The notification released by the above institutions are for the posts including PGT, TGT, PRT, PET, Music Teacher and others. The interested candidates who are applying for the posts can check the official websites of the institutions.

For the qualification and other details, candidates can check the official websites and apply for the same posts under the required criteria. The candidates can apply for the posts within the given time after which no application will be entertained.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Jobs 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is recruiting for 2370 vacancies of the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGTs) & Other Miscellaneous Teachers, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The last date of the application process is August 9, 2019. The last date for the fee is August 12, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website @navodaya.gov.in.

Cantonment Board Saugor Jobs 2019: The Cantonment Board Saugor is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Master/Middle School Teacher and others. The interested candidates can apply through the official website @cbsaugor.org.

Korba District Education Department Jobs 2019: The Korba District Education Department is inviting applications for the posts of Guest Teacher. Candidates can apply for the posts @korb.ina.gov.

AEES Jobs 2019: The Atomic Energy Education Society is inviting applications for the posts of PRT, TGT, Librarian and Special Education. Candidates can apply through the official website @aees.gov.in.

Samagra Shiksha Delhi Jobs 2019: The candidates can apply for the posts of Resource Person/Teacher Posts. Candidates can apply through the official website @samagra.mhrd.gov.in from July 1 to July 10, 2019.

Sainik School, Kodagu Recruitment 2019: Sainik School, Kodagu is inviting for the posts of TGT, Art Master and others. Candidates can apply for the posts before July 13, 2019 through the official website @sainikschoolkodagu.edu.in.

