Teachers, who have been working under contract at several Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools across the country have been unpaid since the past four months. According to reports in a leading website, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Additional Commissioner of academics, U N Khaware, said that reports have been received against some Kendriya Vidyalaya schools for untimely payments to their teachers. He further said that it is unfair to the teachers. The Sangathan is investigating the matter and will soon give instructions to the regional officers for inquiry.

Khaware also said that since the contractual teachers are not recruited by KVS, they are not the direct employees of the Sangathan and hence, they are not paid by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Schools are responsible for the payment of their salary.

Khaware, further assured that around 22,000 teachers are in contract with Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across the country and in case some teachers have not been paid their salary then strict action will be taken against these malpractices and against those involved.

Moreover, on being questioned by media, a Delhi-based KV school contractual teacher, on condition of anonymity revealed that salaries are not paid because of acute financial crunch in the school. He further said that their principal had informed them of the availability of only Rs. 77,000 in the school fund. And for the basic functioning of the school, the salaries of teachers are being held back. The teacher also said that they have been unpaid since the month of April and that the principal has asked them not to expect their salaries before Diwali this year.

