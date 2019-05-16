TS Inter Re-evaluation Results 2019 Manabadi @ bie.telangana.gov.in: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the re-evaluation results of the TS Intermediate examination soon. According to the latest information by the official website of the board the results will be announced on May 27, 2019.Earlier the result was expected to be release on 16 May this year.

TS Inter Re-evaluation Results 2019: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the re-evaluation results of the TS Intermediate examination soon. According to the latest information by the official website of the board the results will be announced on May 27, 2019.Earlier the result was expected to be release on 16 May this year.

The students can check their TS Inter Re-evaluation Result at bie.telangana.gov.in or tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The candidates can check their result also on manabadi.com. Telangana State Board Intermediate education had recently released the TS Intermediate results on April 18,2019. Approximately 9 lakh students had appeared for the first and second year intermediate examination, among which nearly 3 lakh students are waiting for their revaluation results.

The TS Inter re-valuation results will be available on the following websites:

Steps to check the TS Inter Re-evaluation Results

Step 1: Visit any of the three URL’s given above

Step 2: Click on the TS Inter Re-evaluation result

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number

Step 4: Download and Print result for future reference.

The Telangana Inter Re-Evaluation result will contain the candidates’ name, name of examination, subjects of re-evaluation, previous marks secured, Change in Marks (If applicable) total marks secured, qualifying status.

Candidates must keep tracking the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education for the notification related to the results.

TS Inter Results 2019 for first and second year were announced on April 18,2019 on the official websites, However, soon after the declaration of the results a massive technical error was reported.

Approx 3 lakh students were declared failed in the result and after the event turned brutal when reportedly 22 students across the state committed suicide. the agitated students demanded revaluation and verification of their scores.

In the aftermath of the results, Telangana Government ordered free revaluation of all the students who were declared failed in the result.

