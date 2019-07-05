Telangana Engineering Admission: Aspiring engineering candidates must know that around 88000 seats are offered, around 169 colleges had been granted affiliation in 2019-2020 session.

Students who are looking for engineering colleges must get to know that 88000 seats are on offer. As per the officials, Telangana has seen a drop of around 7000 seats this year. In 2019-20 sessions 169 colleges have been granted affiliation and more than 88000 seats are on offer, recently officials shared the data in which 95235 seats were offered last year.

Candidates must know that around 108213 candidates had qualified in the exam to get into engineering courses. In Telangana, there is a total of 169 affiliated colleges in the states, out of which 151 are affiliated to Hyderabad’s Jawaharlal Nehru technological universities. which can grant admission to 7,760 candidates.

whereas, colleges affiliated to Kakatiya universities can grant admission to 1710 candidates. recently according to the reports given by officials states that there is a decline in the number of candidates aspiring to take admission in the engineering courses. However, every year 150 colleges closed down due to strict rules of AICTE, the report states that the colleges with poor infrastructure with 30% less admission will have to shut down. while Osmania universities have undertaken 10 engineering colleges with nearly 6000 seats.

whereas in 20003 the government formed a committee to act as a watchdog for technical education. While comparing to Chinese and Russian students Indian students make substantial gains in mathematics in the first 2 years of their education. Overall the number Telangana observed a massive drop of 7036 seats.

