Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Application has been invited for the various posts in Telangana High Court. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on its official website.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Application notification was released on August 5 by Telangana High Court for the recruitment of Stenographer, Junior Assistant and other posts. Total 1,539 candidates to be recruit as per pay scale of Rs 13,00 – Rs 66,330 depending upon the post. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on its official website on or before September 4.

Candidates must be between 18 years to 34 years ago. Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as the form will be rejected if incorrect details are found. The selection will be done on the basis of the entrance test followed by an Interview. Candidates need to clear the written exam to appear in the interview. The weightage of the marks is 100 divided into two sections, written examination i.e 80 marks and interview i.e 20 marks.

Candidates need to submit original certificates of academic and technical qualifications includes marks lists, pass certificates, and a certificate evidencing the date of birth and community certificate in case of SCS., STs., and OBCs along with two sets of Photostat copies duly attested by the Gazetted Officer. The document verification process is mandatory for all the post and the final selection is given only when the documents are found to be true and valid.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online submission of application form started on August 5.

The last date to submit the application form is September 4.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Posts and qualifications

Stenographer: Candidates should be graduate and must have knowledge of in computer. He/She must have passed Telangana government technical examination in English typewriting by higher grade i.e. 45 words per minute.

Junior Assistant: Applicant must have passed an intermediate examination from a recognised board. He/she should have good knowledge in computer operation.

Typist: Candidates must have passed an intermediate examination from a recognised board and must have knowledge of in computer. He/She must have passed Telangana government technical examination in English typewriting by higher grade i.e. 45 words per minute.

Field Assistant, Examiner, and Record Assistant: All interested candidates for these posts should have passed an intermediate examination from a recognised board.

Copyist: Interested candidates to this post need to submit the passion certificate of intermediate examination from a recognised board. He/She must have passed Telangana government technical examination in English typewriting by higher grade i.e. 45 words per minute.

Process server: Applicants should have passed SSC examination which conducted by State board of secondary education. The candidates who have higher than the prescribed academic and technical qualifications shall submit the concerned certificates at the time of oral interview along with other required certificates.

Office Subordinate: Candidates must have passed 7th class examination and candidates who failed 10th class would be considered eligible for this post. He/She should know cooking, carpentry, plumbing, painting, etc.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Click link below for more details

Official Website

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App