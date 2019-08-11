Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Telangana High Court has released a notification for the recruitment of 1539 vacancies under the THC Recruitment 2019. Interested and Eligible candidate can apply to Telangana High Court post through the official website from 05 August 2019 to 04 September 2019.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Telangana High Court has released a notification for recruitment to various posts like Stenographer Gr III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Record Assistant, Process Server and Office Subordinate Posts. A total of 1539 vacancies have been notified through this recruitment drive under the THC Recruitment 2019. Interested and Eligible candidate can apply to Telangana High Court post through the official website from 05 August 2019 to 04 September 2019.

The candidates can apply by visiting the website, hc.ts.nic.in and clicking on the link for online application for direct recruitment of staff in subordinate courts.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Office Subordinate (09/2019) – 686 Posts

Junior Assistant (02/2019) – 277 Posts

Typist (03/2019)- 146 Posts

Copyist (06/2019)-122 Posts

Process Server (08/2019)- 127 Posts

Field Assistant (04/2019) – 65 Posts

Stenographer Gr III (01/2019)- 54 Posts

Examiner (05/2019) – 57 Posts

Record Assistant (07/2019) – 05 Posts

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification:

For the post of Office Subordinate (09/2019), the candidate should have a minimum degree in the concerned subject.

For the post of Junior Assistant (02/2019), Typist (03/2019), the candidate should be intermediate pass and should have computer knowledge.

For the post of Copyist (06/2019, Process Server (08/2019), Field Assistant (04/2019), Examiner (05/2019), Record Assistant (07/2019), candidates should be 12th pass.

For the post of Stenographer Gr III (01/2019) – Candidate should have a degree in the concerned subject.

Age Limit:

18 to 34 Years

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 800 for OC and BC candidates, however, the fees are Rs 400 for SC and ST category candidates. Both online, as well as offline modes, are available to pay the fee.

