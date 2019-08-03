Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service has invited direct recruitment for the stenographer, copyist, and other vacancies. Interested Candidate can apply for Telangana High Court Stenographer Vacancy 2019 through the official site, hc.ts.nic and grab the opportunity.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: The High Court of Telangana has issued a notification to recruit Record Assistants, Typists, Stenographers, Copyists, and other posts for Judicial Ministerial services. Currently, 1539 posts are lying vacant. Eligible candidates will be recruited through THC Recruitment 2019 process. Interested candidates need to submit their application forms for Telangana High Court Stenographer Vacancy 2019 before the due date.

The detailed examination schedule for the Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019 for judicial ministerial services is likely to be posted on its official website @ hc.ts.nic soon. The recruitment details will also be posted on all district court websites.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Detail

Stenographer Grade III – 01/2019

Typist – 03/2019

Field Assistant – 04/2019

Examiner – 05/2019

Copyist -06/2019

Record Assistant – 07/2019

Process Server- 08/2019

Office Subordinate – 09/2019

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Application submission from – August 05, 2019

Application submission till – September 05, 2019

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Available posts

Vacancies for Office Subordinate- 686 posts

Vacancies for Junior Assistant – 277 posts

Vacancies for Typist – 146 posts

Vacancies for Copyist- 122 posts

Vacancies for Process Server – 127 posts

Vacancies for Field Assistant – 65 posts

Vacancies for Stenographer Grade III – 54 posts

Vacancies for Examiner – 57 posts

Vacancies for Record Assistant – 05 posts

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Copyist /Junior Assistant/Field Assistant/Examiner/Record Assistant

Intermediate examination conducted by the State Board of Intermediate Education or its equivalent. Should have passed 10th class

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidate willing to apply should be between 18 to 34.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Examination Fee

For Candidates from OC And BC categories- Rs- 800/-

For Candidates from SC and ST categories- Rs- 400/-

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Eligible candidate can apply through Telangana High Court official site from August 05, 2019 to September 04, 2019.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DWsLbhi2_o3uQjmDqAC16NgY43VD1wd2/view

http://hc.ts.nic.in/

