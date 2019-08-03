Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: The High Court of Telangana has issued a notification to recruit Record Assistants, Typists, Stenographers, Copyists, and other posts for Judicial Ministerial services. Currently, 1539 posts are lying vacant. Eligible candidates will be recruited through THC Recruitment 2019 process. Interested candidates need to submit their application forms for Telangana High Court Stenographer Vacancy 2019 before the due date.
The detailed examination schedule for the Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019 for judicial ministerial services is likely to be posted on its official website @ hc.ts.nic soon. The recruitment details will also be posted on all district court websites.
Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Detail
Stenographer Grade III – 01/2019
Typist – 03/2019
Field Assistant – 04/2019
Examiner – 05/2019
Copyist -06/2019
Record Assistant – 07/2019
Process Server- 08/2019
Office Subordinate – 09/2019
Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Application submission from – August 05, 2019
Application submission till – September 05, 2019
Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Available posts
Vacancies for Office Subordinate- 686 posts
Vacancies for Junior Assistant – 277 posts
Vacancies for Typist – 146 posts
Vacancies for Copyist- 122 posts
Vacancies for Process Server – 127 posts
Vacancies for Field Assistant – 65 posts
Vacancies for Stenographer Grade III – 54 posts
Vacancies for Examiner – 57 posts
Vacancies for Record Assistant – 05 posts
Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
- Copyist /Junior Assistant/Field Assistant/Examiner/Record Assistant
- Intermediate examination conducted by the State Board of Intermediate Education or its equivalent.
- Should have passed 10th class
Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Age Limit
- Candidate willing to apply should be between 18 to 34.
Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Examination Fee
For Candidates from OC And BC categories- Rs- 800/-
For Candidates from SC and ST categories- Rs- 400/-
Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Eligible candidate can apply through Telangana High Court official site from August 05, 2019 to September 04, 2019.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DWsLbhi2_o3uQjmDqAC16NgY43VD1wd2/view
http://hc.ts.nic.in/